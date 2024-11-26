Hump Day Recommendations November 26, 2024

Read: “War,” by Bob Woodward. The famed Watergate journalist dropped another book this year, this time delving into the corridors of power involved in the Middle East and Ukraine wars. He also looks at the upended Democratic ticket, the rise of Kamala Harris, and the 2024 presidential election. Woodward predictably fawns over Joe Biden and criticizes Donald Trump, but his fly-on-the-wall glimpses at conversations between leaders like Biden, Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jake Sullivan, and Volodymyr Zelensky at pivotal geopolitical moments over the last four years are worth every penny and page. – Tracy
Watch: “Gladiator II.” This movie was a lot of fun. Ridley Scott is truly a master at epic battle scenes. As a huge fan of the first movie, I never expected to get a sequel and was admittedly skeptical when I initially heard this film was being made. But Denzel Washington delivered one of his best performances in years, and the movie (whether intentionally or not) touched on a lot of political themes that hit close to home in the present day for the US. It’s not the most thought-provoking or sophisticated movie you’ll see this year, but it’s quite a spectacle and well worth seeing in theaters. – John
Read: the case for tariffs.As Trump heads back to the White House promising even more potent protectionism, it’s worth understanding the leading arguments for a rethink of free trade. Robert Lighthizer’s 2023 book “No Trade is Free” and Oren Cass’s 2018 “The Once and Future Worker” are good places to start. Both say that policymakers’ focus on boosting consumption has wrecked America’s social fabric by destroying millions of productive and meaningful manufacturing jobs, and both argue the US hasn’t stood its ground against the anti-free trade practices of major partners, especially China. But Lighthizer focuses on trade and China specifically, telling fascinating stories from his time leading Trump’s trade agenda against Beijing and NAFTA. Cass, a rising star among the new economic populist right, casts a wider net, calling for a rethink not only of trade but also for more work-oriented approaches to education, the social safety net, immigration, and environmental regulation. Agree or not, you should know these arguments as they will shape US policy for (at least) the next four years. – Alex