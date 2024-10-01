Trending Now
Hump day recommendations, Oct. 2, 2024
Watch: “Perfect Days.” Director Wim Wenders (“Wings of Desire,” “Paris Texas,” “Until the End of the World”) returns with an Oscar-nominated film that explores the spiritual life and earthly tribulations of a man who makes his living cleaning Tokyo’s toilets. Kōji Yakusho delivers a hypnotically beautiful performance for the ages. This is the most moving and thought-provoking new film I’ve seen in years. – Willis
Watch: “Nobody Wants This.” For deprived “Fleabag” fans, this show is a great supplement (I binged it in one day). It’s funny, quirky, and most importantly, it’s where Hot Priest meets Hot Rabbi. The show explores a relationship between an agnostic sex podcaster, Kristen Bell, who usually bails from relationships at every small inconvenience, and a rabbi, played by Adam Brody, who is fresh out of a long-term relationship. Will their unique situation survive when nobody around them wants it to? – Suhani
Slide: head first into a complicated legacy. Pete Rose, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, died on Tuesday. Banned for life from the sport (and the Hall of Fame) for betting on games, Rose lied for decades about his gambling, but in recent years explored forgiveness from Major League Baseball. A new HBO docu-series, built around interviews with Rose, shows him in all his complexity: a hard-nosed, winning-is-everything superstar beloved by fans and teammates, but also a cocky, mendacious, and immensely self-destructive human being. Should he be in the Hall of Fame? – Alex