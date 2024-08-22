We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Indonesians force government to shelve election law overhaul
The government is now promising there will be no changes to election laws before the November polls. Conceding likely saved them from having to deal with more protests planned for Friday, but it also cleared the way for Anies to stand for governor of Jakarta, an influential post that would position him to grapple with his political rivals.
That — and the fact that the protests triggered a sharp drop in the rupiah and Indonesian stocks — could cause headaches for the incoming Prabowo administration. It will be under pressure to match Joko’s economic achievements, which were accompanied by significant democratic backsliding.
We’re also keenly watching the effort to move Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta – Anies’ base of power – to Nusantara, a new city being built in the pristine (and thus politically untainted) jungles of Borneo where Subianto might operate without as much flak.