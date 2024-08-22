Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Indonesians force government to shelve election law overhaul

​Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Admiralty House, Sydney Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Admiralty House, Sydney Tuesday, July 4, 2023

(AAP Image/Pool, David Swift)
Thousands of Indonesian protesters in Jakarta and other major cities braved tear gas and water cannons on Thursday as they rallied against government efforts to sideline a popular opposition candidate, Anies Baswedan, and they succeeded. The unexpected protests seem to have caught supporters of outgoing President Joko Widodo and his handpicked successor, Prabowo Subianto, flat-footed, and Parliament shelved the motion that would have sidelined members of smaller political parties.

The government is now promising there will be no changes to election laws before the November polls. Conceding likely saved them from having to deal with more protests planned for Friday, but it also cleared the way for Anies to stand for governor of Jakarta, an influential post that would position him to grapple with his political rivals.

That — and the fact that the protests triggered a sharp drop in the rupiah and Indonesian stocks — could cause headaches for the incoming Prabowo administration. It will be under pressure to match Joko’s economic achievements, which were accompanied by significant democratic backsliding.

We’re also keenly watching the effort to move Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta – Anies’ base of power – to Nusantara, a new city being built in the pristine (and thus politically untainted) jungles of Borneo where Subianto might operate without as much flak.

indonesiajoko widodo

Today In 60 Seconds

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

Why Project 2025 is getting so much attention at the DNC

DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris

Ukraine's capture of POWs undermines Russia's narrative

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest