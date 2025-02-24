Trump, Musk sow election interference controversy in India - and Europe

India’s political class is in an uproar over claims by US Presidentthat USAID gave $18 million to increase their country’s voter turnout. Trump made the statements at CPAC over the weekend, following claims on X by DOGE headthat India had received $21 million for the same purpose. “They take advantage of us pretty good,” Trump said. “One of the highest tariffed nations in the world. We try and sell something. They have a 200% tariff. And then we’re giving them a lot of money to help them with their election.”

The fallout: India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, accused Congress Party Leader Rahul Gandhi last Thursday of having solicited foreign interference at a speaking engagement in England in 2024, before that year’s Indian elections. Congress denied the allegations and asked the government for an investigation of Trump’s claim.

The findings. On Monday, the Indian Finance Ministry reported that in 2024, USAID gave $750 million to seven projects related to agriculture, renewable energy, and health care, none of which was related to elections. Indian media also reported that the funding was designated for Bangladesh, not India, to support youth civic engagement initiatives there before that country’s January 2024 elections – and that $13.4 million was utilized . Congress General Secretary in-Charge Jairam Ramesh then accused the BJP of spreading “fake news” about Gandhi and called the party “a procession of liars and illiterates.”