The topsy-turvy-tariff tale continued to swing this week, as the Trump administration advanced a plan on Monday that could result in new levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The news came days after US President Donald Trump announced that smartphones would be exempt from the 145% duty that he had slapped on China.

Officially, the plan involves a first step of investigating the national security implications of importing pharma and semiconductors. The next step would be to invoke Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which allows a president to impose tariffs in the interests of protecting national security. As such, the means for this latest slate of levies would be different from the widescale duties announced on “liberation day.”

Countries affected. The United States relies heavily on Taiwan in particular for semiconductors — one plant there crafts 92% of the world’s advanced chips . As for pharmaceuticals, the US imports many from China, Ireland, and India.