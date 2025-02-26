The White House said Tuesday that it will take control of choosing the journalists allowed to participate in the White House press pool – a rotating group of journalists given access to briefings and the ability to ask the president questions — tightening the administration’s control over the press.

The decision was made without the consultation of the White House Correspondent Association, a 111-year-old organization that represents journalists covering the administration and maintains independent authority over selecting the rotation of reporters for the daily pool. WHCA President Eugene Daniels said “This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.”

While the Trump administration says the decision was made to “give power back to the people,” the WHCA fears it gives the US president more power to control people’s access to information.

Defending the move as a way to “give power back to the people,” the White House said it wants to increase access for news outlets outside the mainstream media – like podcasts and emerging news sites (shoutout GZERO) – but that mainstream news outlets would still be granted access.

Trump’s move comes after the Associated Press, which provides information to thousands of news outlets around the globe, was barred access to the White House and Air Force for refusing to call the Gulf of Mexico by its new Trump-given name, the Gulf of America.

What do you think, GZERO readers? Is this an abuse of presidential power, or will it increase the power of the people? Let us know your thoughts here.