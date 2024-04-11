We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Will Iran attack Israel?
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday said the strike amounted to an attack on Iranian soil and vowed to punish Israel. Israel’s top diplomat, Israel Katz, responded with a grave warning: “If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will react and attack in Iran.”
Echoing this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them.”
Would Tehran risk a direct attack? Iran is in a “strategic conundrum,” says Gregory Brew, an Iran expert at Eurasia Group. Tehran needs to respond to “restore deterrence and maintain credibility,” Brew says, but it also “remains the case that Iran does not seek a direct confrontation with either Israel or the US, and this will encourage continued restraint.”
If Iran directly targets Israel, it could spark a broader conflict amid the already devastating war in Gaza. This means Iran is likely to lean on proxies like Hezbollah or militias in Syria and Iraq in terms of its response, says Brew, which brings a degree of plausible deniability.
However Iran chooses to respond, there remains a risk that “Israel will treat it as escalatory and respond with escalation of its own, potentially dragging in the US along with it,” says Brew.