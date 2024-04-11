Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Scroll to the top

Putin does your taxes

Putin does your taxes
Putin Does Your Taxes | PUPPET REGIME
youtu.be

Tired of the government taking your hard-earned money? Worried about that April 15th deadline? Relax, the President of Russia's new accounting firm has you covered.

Watch more PUPPET REGIME!

Subscribe to GZERO Media's YouTube channel to get notifications when new videos are published.
From Your Site Articles
political satirepuppetpuppet regimeputin jokesputin puppetputin parodyrussiatax returnstax daytax evasion

Today In 60 Seconds

What will Israel's invasion of Rafah look like?

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

What Florida's abortion rulings mean for the 2024 US election

Israel's global image wanes further after killing of aid workers

Does Europe face a resurging terrorist threat after the Moscow attack?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest