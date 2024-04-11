NEWSAnalysisWhat We're Watchingby ian bremmerGZERO NorthGZERO AIThe Graphic TruthElection WatchGames
VIDEOSGZERO World with Ian BremmerQuick TakeIn 60 SecondsIan ExplainsGZERO ReportsPUPPET REGIMEGlobal Stage
Subscribe
GZERO Daily: the newsletter for people who love global politics
Sign up for our free newsletter to keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.
Subscribe Now
GZERO Daily: the newsletter for people who love global politics
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Putin does your taxes
April 11, 2024
Tired of the government taking your hard-earned money? Worried about that April 15th deadline? Relax, the President of Russia's new accounting firm has you covered.
Watch more PUPPET REGIME!
Subscribe to GZERO Media's YouTube channel to get notifications when new videos are published.