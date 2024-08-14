Menu Icon
Putin tells a joke

Putin tells a joke
- YouTube
youtu.be

The war in Ukraine is no joke to Putin...except when it is. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more PUPPET REGIME!

political satirepuppetpnnputin puppetputin jokesrussia ukraine warputin parodypuppet regime

