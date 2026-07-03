Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating

America turns 250 at a moment of extraordinary political division. Trust in institutions is low, debates over patriotism have become increasingly partisan, and many Americans struggle to agree on even the country's basic story. In this episode of GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with comedian and political commentator Bill Maher to discuss what America should celebrate—and what it should learn from—as it reaches this historic milestone.

Maher argues that patriotism shouldn't belong to one political party and that Americans can acknowledge the country's failures without losing sight of its achievements. The conversation also explores the future of the Democratic Party, the rise of political polarization, whether ideological purity is costing Democrats elections, and why Maher believes engaging with people you disagree with is essential to a healthy democracy.

The discussion also turns to Donald Trump's second term and the resilience of America's constitutional system. While Maher remains critical of Trump's conduct, he argues that Congress, the courts, and even members of Trump's own party have demonstrated that the country's checks and balances continue to matter. Throughout the interview, one theme keeps resurfacing: America has always been imperfect, but its strength lies in its ability to debate, adapt, and keep moving forward.