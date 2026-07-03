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Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating play icon

Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating

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america bill maher checks and balances constitutional system debate democracy democratic party donald trump ideological purity imperfect partisan patriotism polarization political polarization

As America turns 250, Bill Maher reflects on patriotism, polarization, and why the country is still worth celebrating.

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america bill maher checks and balances constitutional system debate democracy democratic party donald trump ideological purity imperfect partisan patriotism polarization political polarization

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