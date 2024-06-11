Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

AI deciphers the animal kingdom

SHANGHAI, CHINA - AUGUST 18, 2023 - ICE International Cat Expo at Pet Asia, August 18, 2023

SHANGHAI, CHINA - AUGUST 18, 2023 - ICE International Cat Expo at Pet Asia, August 18, 2023

CFOTO via Reuters Connect

Artificial intelligence is being used to better understand our friends in the animal kingdom. University of Michigan researchers are using AI to decode the vocalizations of dogs, studying whether their barks convey aggression or playfulness. Interestingly, the researchers are using speech models originally trained on human speech to find patterns and better understand how they’re communicating. Similarly, an initiative called Project CETI is using machine learning to learn more about how sperm whales communicate with another.

Part of the challenge of each is gathering enough good data to study animal populations. The whale team is even using drones and underwater microphones to collect the data they need, while the canine researchers used at-home recordings made by dog owners in Mexico.

AI could also help animals in another crucial way: Academics believe that AI can reduce the need for testing on animals for pharmaceutical and other purposes. The hope is that it could pull better insights out of existing data and reduce redundancy and the need for unnecessary new tests. In that way, AI could really help ameliorate the harm that we inflict upon animal populations.
aiartificial intelligenceanimal languagelanguage modelsveterinary medicineanimal interpretation

Today In 60 Seconds

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will Biden's immigration order help border control...and his campaign?

Will Ukrainian airstrikes inside Russia shift the war?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest