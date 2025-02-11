Elon Musk wants to buy OpenAI

Elon Musk is leading a contingent of investors seeking to buy OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

The group, which also includes the firms Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, Atreides Management, Vy Capital, and 8VC, reportedly offered $97.4 billion to buy OpenAI. The plan: To buy the biggest name in AI and merge it with Musk’s own AI firm, xAI, which makes the chatbot Grok.

This bid comes as Musk is taking a prominent role in the Trump administration and could help dictate the direction of AI investment in the country. Sam Altman has also sought to get into Trump’s good graces, despite being a longtime Democratic donor, standing by Trump last month to announce Stargate, a $500 billion AI infrastructure project .

Altman is also attempting to convert the nonprofit OpenAI to a for-profit company. In doing so, OpenAI is expected to soon close a historic funding round led by the Japanese investment house SoftBank, which could value OpenAI around $300 billion . Not only would that make OpenAI the most valuable privately held company in the world, but it’d also make Musk and Co.’s offer a serious lowball. However, Musk’s offer could complicate OpenAI’s attempts to establish a fair value for an untraditionally structured corporate entity.

Altman responded to the offer on X, which Musk owns. “No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want,” he said. In response, Musk called Altman “Scam Altman” and has previously claimed the company does not have the investment it’s claiming for Stargate, a rare point of tension between Musk and Trump, who heralded the deal.

Silicon Valley is taking center stage in the Trump administration, but two of the loudest voices in Trump’s ear — at least on AI — are in an increasingly hostile spat.