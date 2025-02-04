Hard Numbers: OpenAI monster funding round, Meta’s glasses sales, Teens fall for AI too, The Beatles win at the Grammys, Anthropic’s move to reduce jailbreaking

OpenAI is closing in on a new funding round that would value the company at $340 billion . Japanese venture firm SoftBank is leading the round, which would make the ChatGPT developer the most valuable private company in the world, leaping ahead of TikTok parent company ByteDance, worth $220 billion. SoftBank and OpenAI also announced a new joint venture in Japan called SB OpenAI Japan on Monday.

1 million: Meta said that it sold 1 million units of its AI-enabled Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024. It’s the first time the company has revealed sales numbers for its glasses, which retail between $299-$379.

35: Even young people get tricked by AI. A new report from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit advocacy group, found that 35% of teenagers aged 13–18 self-report being deceived by fake content online, including AI-generated media.

8: The Beatles won their eighth competitive Grammy Award on Sunday for the AI-assisted song “Now and Then.” A production team used AI to turn an unreleased John Lennon demo from the late 1970s into a polished track.