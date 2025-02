OpenAI strikes a scientific partnership with US National Labs

Late last week, OpenAI announced a partnership with the US National Laboratories to lend its artificial intelligence models for national security and scientific research purposes. The Laboratories, overseen by the US Department of Energy, include Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

OpenAI said that its models will be used to accelerate scientific research into disease prevention, cybersecurity, mathematics, and physics.

The agreement comes just days after OpenAI announced ChatGPT Gov , a version of the popular chatbot specifically designed for government personnel. The company is the face of the Project Stargate data center and AI infrastructure initiative heralded by Presidentin January.