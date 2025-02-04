OpenAI strikes a scientific partnership with US National Labs

Managing Editor
https://twitter.com/tracymoran
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tracy-moran-54547b11/
https://www.instagram.com/tracymoranpics/
Tracy Moran
Managing Editor
Tracy Moran is GZERO's managing editor. She and her team work on the GZERO Daily, GZERO AI, GZERO with Ian Bremmer, and GZERO North newsletters, as well as features covering news and trends in international affairs. Tracy has 20+ years of experience as a print and digital journalist, having worked for USA Today, Deutsche Welle, OZY, and newspapers and digital outlets in the UK and Germany. She lived in Europe for several years and now lives with her family near Washington, DC. Tracy earned her Master's in international affairs from George Washington University, where she specialized in West European and Middle Eastern politics.
Full Bio
Feb 04, 2025
Late last week, OpenAI announced a partnership with the US National Laboratories to lend its artificial intelligence models for national security and scientific research purposes. The Laboratories, overseen by the US Department of Energy, include Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.
OpenAI said that its models will be used to accelerate scientific research into disease prevention, cybersecurity, mathematics, and physics.The agreement comes just days after OpenAI announced ChatGPT Gov, a version of the popular chatbot specifically designed for government personnel. The company is the face of the Project Stargate data center and AI infrastructure initiative heralded by President Donald Trump in January.