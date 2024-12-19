Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Graphic Truth: Americans' trust in courts plummets

Graphic Truth: Americans' trust in courts plummets
Paige Fusco
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

American trust in its judicial system has fallen dramatically, plummeting away from other wealthy nations. New Gallup data shows American confidence in courts hitting a record low of 35% in 2024, placing it far behind the median of OECD countries where majority trust remains intact. The 20-point gap between US and OECD median trust levels in 2024 marks the widest divide since tracking began in 2006.

The 24-percentage-point decline over four years represents one of the steepest drops globally, rivaling decreases seen in countries experiencing political upheaval like Myanmar and Venezuela. This places the United States in concerning company, especially since dramatic institutional trust declines typically coincide with significant political instability or civil unrest.

The erosion of confidence spans political lines, though following different patterns. Among those disapproving of current leadership, trust fell from 46% to 29% since 2021, possibly because of Donald Trump supporters disagreements with the federal indictments brought against him for hush money, racketeering, and Jan. 6. Even more striking, those approving of leadership maintained steady confidence around 62% until 2024, when it dropped sharply to 44%, possibly reflecting dissatisfaction with the immunity Supreme Court ruling which favored Trump.

courtstrustpollingus politicsjusticegraphic truth

Latest Videos

Europe

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?

Santa's elves bet on Trump tariffs
Puppet Regime

Santa's elves bet on Trump tariffs

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war
World

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk
GZERO Reports

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas