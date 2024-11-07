Graphic Truth: Foreign-born populations in the US and Canada

The foreign-born populations in the US and Canada have been steadily rising for decades. Both are countries of immigrants, with millions upon millions arriving on their shores from distant lands over the centuries, and this is ingrained into their national identities. But polling shows that in recent years a majority of Americans and Canadians want to see less immigration — including legal immigration.

Politicians have taken notice. President-elect Donald Trump has made curbing immigration a central aspect of his platform and has pledged to conduct mass deportations of undocumented immigrants once he takes office.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also recently took steps to reduce the number of new immigrants coming into Canada. “Immigration is essential for Canada’s future, but it must be controlled and it must be sustainable,” Trudeau said late last month.

Are these trends driven by xenophobia or a product of people feeling financially vulnerable and concerned that more immigrants will place strains on the economy? Or is it both? We would love to hear your thoughts!