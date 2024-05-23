We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
ICC gives Biden a big headache
The International Criminal Court has announced it’s seeking arrest warrants for both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Prosecutor Karim AA Khan alleges that Hamas is responsible for crimes against Israeli civilians in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and that Israel is responsible for intentionally directing attacks against civilians in the military campaign it launched in response.
The decision to go after both parties to the conflict puts Israel’s friends — particularly the United States — in a difficult political position since the Biden administration is already struggling to hold the support of young American voters upset with Biden’s position on the Gaza war.
On Wednesday, at least 37 members of the House of Representatives co-sponsored a bill that would sanction prosecutors and staff at the ICC. While it was introduced by a Republican member, the Biden administration has expressed support, with the president calling the warrant applications “outrageous.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised to work with Congress on the issue.
House Speaker Mike Johnsonintends to invite Bibi to address Congress, and most Democrats are on board (though not all), which could hurt them further with voters who think he is guilty of war crimes.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who faces similar political problems with voters displeased with his government’s lukewarm position on the war, said the warrant for Netanyahu is “troubling,” but his government respects the independence of the court. Canada looks unlikely, therefore, to join any American sanctions against the court.