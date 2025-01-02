Is the US headed for a major port strike?

Port workers and management are at an impasse as unions are concerned about wages and automation, which could lead to future job losses. In October, workers agreed to a contract extension and a tentative agreement on wages until January and a halt to a three-day strike. Now, that extension is coming to an end.
The International Longshoremen’s Association, which received support from Donald Trump, and the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, are returning to the bargaining table on Jan. 7 after talks broke down in November. That gives the sides just over a week to reach an agreement that would prevent a work stoppage and its consequences: billions of dollars in trade being held up indefinitely and the threat of higher prices as the US economy continues to return to normal after years of high interest rates and hefty inflation.