Is the US headed for a major port strike?

​A stack of containers with Maersk and Hamburg Sud branding is seen at Britain's biggest container port Felixstowe, where workers went on strike back in 2022.

A stack of containers with Maersk and Hamburg Sud branding is seen at Britain's biggest container port Felixstowe, where workers went on strike back in 2022.

REUTERS/Toby Melville
Freelance Columnist
The US might be headed for a port strike less than two months after the Canadian government ordered an end to work stoppages at ports in Vancouver and Montreal. On Dec. 31, shipping powerhouse Maersk urged clients to collect their shipping containers ahead of a possible Jan. 15 strike.

Port workers and management are at an impasse as unions are concerned about wages and automation, which could lead to future job losses. In October, workers agreed to a contract extension and a tentative agreement on wages until January and a halt to a three-day strike. Now, that extension is coming to an end.

The International Longshoremen’s Association, which received support from Donald Trump, and the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, are returning to the bargaining table on Jan. 7 after talks broke down in November. That gives the sides just over a week to reach an agreement that would prevent a work stoppage and its consequences: billions of dollars in trade being held up indefinitely and the threat of higher prices as the US economy continues to return to normal after years of high interest rates and hefty inflation.

