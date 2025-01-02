Is the US headed for a major port strike?

The US might be headed for a port strike less than two months after the Canadian government ordered an end to work stoppages at ports in Vancouver and Montreal. On Dec. 31, shipping powerhouse Maersk urged clients to collect their shipping containers ahead of a possible Jan. 15 strike.

Port workers and management are at an impasse as unions are concerned about wages and automation, which could lead to future job losses. In October, workers agreed to a contract extension and a tentative agreement on wages until January and a halt to a three-day strike. Now, that extension is coming to an end.