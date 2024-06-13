Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Populists, populists, everywhere

​Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2024

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2024

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

At the US-Canada Summit this week, attendees were faced with a potential new reality: What if all of North America is run by populists?

Mexico has just elected Claudia Sheinbaum, who is expected to follow in her predecessor's populist footsteps. While the race will be tight in the US, Donald Trump stands a strong chance of winning the White House. And in Canada, Pierre Poilievre, who rose to Conservative party leadership as the champion of the trucker convoy that occupied Ottawa in January 2022, is leading in the polls.

In the US, a second Trump term is expected to escalate the far-right populist policies seen in 2016. He was back on Capitol Hill today for the first time since Jan. 6, 2021, to discuss a potential 2025 legislative agenda and continue pressuring Republicans to fight against the Democrats he accuses of “weaponizing” the justice system against him. This week, House Republicans successfully passed a vote of contempt against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He also proposed theidea of imposing an “all tariff policy” that would enable the US to eliminate income tax – rhetoric that would make the lives of Sheinbaum and (possibly) Poilievre much more difficult when they come to the table to renegotiate the trilateral trade agreement, USMCA, in 2026.

donald trump

Today In 60 Seconds

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will Biden's immigration order help border control...and his campaign?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest