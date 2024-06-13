We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Populists, populists, everywhere
At the US-Canada Summit this week, attendees were faced with a potential new reality: What if all of North America is run by populists?
Mexico has just elected Claudia Sheinbaum, who is expected to follow in her predecessor's populist footsteps. While the race will be tight in the US, Donald Trump stands a strong chance of winning the White House. And in Canada, Pierre Poilievre, who rose to Conservative party leadership as the champion of the trucker convoy that occupied Ottawa in January 2022, is leading in the polls.
In the US, a second Trump term is expected to escalate the far-right populist policies seen in 2016. He was back on Capitol Hill today for the first time since Jan. 6, 2021, to discuss a potential 2025 legislative agenda and continue pressuring Republicans to fight against the Democrats he accuses of “weaponizing” the justice system against him. This week, House Republicans successfully passed a vote of contempt against Attorney General Merrick Garland.
He also proposed theidea of imposing an “all tariff policy” that would enable the US to eliminate income tax – rhetoric that would make the lives of Sheinbaum and (possibly) Poilievre much more difficult when they come to the table to renegotiate the trilateral trade agreement, USMCA, in 2026.