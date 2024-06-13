We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
So far, no names named in interference probe
Canadian politicians are struggling to come to grips with foreign interference in Canadian elections after a report from an intelligence committee last week revealed that some lawmakers appear to have been wittingly or unwittingly compromised by China and India.
But the names? No one knows, at least not publicly. The report, which relies on classified intelligence, cannot legally publish them, and the government has rejected calls from the Conservative opposition to release them. So far, they have not leaked, but they may yet.
The Liberal government’s inaction on foreign interference, particularly by China, led to a damaging series of leaks from the intelligence community, which forced the Liberals to call a public inquiry and bring forward legislation to create a foreign agent registry.
It appears the judge overseeing the inquiry will be asked to look at the evidence concerning potentially disloyal politicians. It is not yet clear whether she will release the names, but if she doesn’t, Canadians will be left with the disquieting sense that they can’t trust the people governing them.