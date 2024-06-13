Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

So far, no names named in interference probe

So far, no names named in interference probe
flag of Canada
Photo by Jason Hafso on Unsplash

Canadian politicians are struggling to come to grips with foreign interference in Canadian elections after a report from an intelligence committee last week revealed that some lawmakers appear to have been wittingly or unwittingly compromised by China and India.

But the names? No one knows, at least not publicly. The report, which relies on classified intelligence, cannot legally publish them, and the government has rejected calls from the Conservative opposition to release them. So far, they have not leaked, but they may yet.

The Liberal government’s inaction on foreign interference, particularly by China, led to a damaging series of leaks from the intelligence community, which forced the Liberals to call a public inquiry and bring forward legislation to create a foreign agent registry.

It appears the judge overseeing the inquiry will be asked to look at the evidence concerning potentially disloyal politicians. It is not yet clear whether she will release the names, but if she doesn’t, Canadians will be left with the disquieting sense that they can’t trust the people governing them.

canada

Today In 60 Seconds

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will Biden's immigration order help border control...and his campaign?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest