We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Solar dims stateside, in Canadian oil country
As Bloomberg reports, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act wrote a big check for the future of solar, aiming to spur domestic manufacturing. For a while, it worked. But two years after the $16 billion infusion, plant construction is behind schedule and one has already been canceled in the face of market pressures and cheaper foreign imports from China.
In Canada, Alberta recently introduced energy regulations that put seven solar projects at risk as the province moves to restrict land-use in favor of agriculture over renewable power.
Solar power grew 11.2% in 2023 in Canada and is expected to grow 75% in the US in the next year or so. The question is who, in the long run, will be leading the development and production of solar technology? Capacity will continue to grow, but cheap Chinese solar panels – which are good for the energy transition – make establishing a domestic industry challenging, and protectionist measures risk a full-blown trade war, which may be good for no one as the world rushes to lower greenhouse gas emissions.