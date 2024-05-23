Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump turns trial into campaign rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits for his trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2024.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits for his trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2024.

Mark Peterson/Reuters

Donald Trump didn’t seem to enjoy his five weeks in a New York City courtroom, where he has been on trial for allegedly falsifying business records linked to hush-money payments to a former porn star, but it could have gone a lot worse.

The former president’s lawyers rested their case this week, and while Trump did not testify, he spoke a great deal outside the courtroom — complaining bitterly about the process while violating the judge’s gag order. His supporters appear to have been listening approvingly: Polls show that seeing Trump in court, or angrily denouncing the process, has not dented his appeal, and has maybe even enhanced it. Trump is leading in five key swing states, although by more in the Sun Belt states — Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada — than in the northern states of Michigan and Pennsylvania. Joe Biden leads by a couple of points in Wisconsin.

Next week in court, both sides will make their closing arguments and the jury will begin deliberating. The polling is unclear about how the verdict could impact Trump’s campaign. One poll last month found that while 21% of voters say they would be less likely to vote for him if convicted, 15% would be more likely to vote for him.

Looking at political actors, instead of polls, it is clear that the trial is not damaging Trump. Speaker Mike Johnson, a famously devout Baptist, rallied to Trump’s side at the courthouse in recent days, perhaps a signal that revelations of ex-president’s’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels have not dented his appeal to religious voters. Former presidential rival and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also changed her tune, telling folks at the Hudson Institute Wednesday, “I will be voting for Trump.”

donald trump

Today In 60 Seconds

Iran without Raisi: What's next?

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Xi invites Putin to China to strengthen "no limits" partnership

North Macedonia's EU membership bid complicated by new nationalist government

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest