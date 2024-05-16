We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
US and Canada strike up first critical minerals partnership
Speaking of China,the US and Canada are taking their efforts to compete with Beijing underground – literally. The Pentagon on Thursday announced it would invest $15 million in two early-stage mines in Canada looking to dig for “critical minerals” that are considered essential for national security.
The Canadian government will pony up a similar amount for the project, which represents the first US-Canada tag team of its kind. The two projects will focus on cobalt and graphite, critical components in solar power batteries and other fuel cells which are at the heart of the green energy transition.
China is the world’s leading miner of graphite and dominates the global cobalt industry through its control over the sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s largest producer.
The American money for the two Canadian mines comes under the Defense Production Act, a tool from the early days of the Cold War that enables the president to expedite the funding or production of industries deemed essential for national security.
The small print? Governments were the only option. The mining companies weren’t able to raise money for these projects on traditional capital markets, because the prospects are at such an early stage that they can’t be proven.