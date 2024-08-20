We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris
Jon Lieber, Eurasia Group's head of research and managing director for the firm's coverage of United States political and policy developments, shares his perspective on US politics from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
What we're watching in US Politics: The Democratic National Convention Day 2, where former President Barack Obama is set to speak and rally support for Kamala Harris ahead of her Thursday appearance.
We are here in Chicago on day two of the Democratic National Convention, where tonight, former President Barack Obama is set to speak. Yesterday's, opening day at the convention was all about turning the page on the old guard of the Democratic Party, with Hillary Clinton giving a speech and Joe Biden giving a strong endorsement of Kamala Harris. And today is all about handing that off to her, with Obama, who's considered the Democrat's best speech giver and one of the most exciting figures that unifies the party set to speak tonight in order to send a message of Democratic unity rallying around a Harris. Kind of a quieter day here in Chicago. There are some protests going on related to Gaza that aren't really affecting the proceedings at all.
The big build-up is, of course, leading up to Harris's appearance on Thursday night. So lots of delegate activity, lots of side meetings going on about how to campaign, how to deliver the message the Democrats want to hit on this year. Lots of stuff going on inside the hall focusing on issues of freedom, access to abortion, and the diversity of the Democratic Party on display with a lot, of course, of union representation representing a contrast with former President Donald Trump. So should be an interesting, exciting night as Democrats try to unify around Kamala Harris and make the case to the American people that she is worthy of their vote.
So we'll be here all week. Thanks for watching and stay tuned for more of what we're paying attention to in US politics.