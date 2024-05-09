Are bots trying to undermine Donald Trump?

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, May 10, 2024</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">What dark horse Venezuelan opposition figure currently holds a 40 point polling lead over Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The Kenyan government is now bulldozing homes in flood-prone areas and compensating their owners by giving them ...<br/><br/></p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Which House Republican tried and failed to have Speaker Mike Johnson removed from his position this week?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">After a series of coups that swept across the Sahel region of Africa, which country took an itsy-bitsy, teeny-tiny step toward democratic restoration this week?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>In an exclusive investigation into online disinformation surrounding the reaction to Donald Trump’s hush-money trial, GZERO worked with Cyabra to ask whether a bot army is fighting in defense of Trump. Cyabra's research found that what percentage of the posts were positive? </p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>