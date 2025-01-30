Hard Numbers: Anti-Islam activist killed, No survivors in DC air crash, India gets “critical,” Japan slashes UN funding over succession suggestion, How much does a US deportation ticket cost?

At least five people have been arrested in Sweden in connection with the murder of, an Iraqi Christian extremist known for burning Qurans in public and leading anti-Islam protests. Momika, who was awaiting a verdict on charges of incitement, was killed in a Stockholm apartment on Wednesday while livestreaming on social media. Swedish authorities are investigating the possible involvement of “foreign powers.”

67: All 67 people aboard the two aircraft that collided in midair over Washington, DC, on Wednesday night are dead . A commercial airliner carrying 64 people smashed into a US military helicopter carrying three service members during its final approach to Reagan National Airport. Discussing the matter, President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out against DEI hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration and, without citing evidence, blamed Democrats for the disaster.

1.9 billion: India has approved a $1.9 billion program to boost its secure supply of critical minerals used in advanced batteries, defense equipment, and agriculture. The plan will focus on extracting and processing the minerals not only in India but also through overseas acquisitions. At present, India’s primary geopolitical rival, China, dominates global supply chains for critical minerals.

0: Japan has, for now, slashed to zero the amount of funding it gives to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women. The move came after CEDAW, as it is known, issued a report urging the East Asian nation to revise rules that prevent a woman from ever becoming emperor. The size of the Japanese royal family is dwindling; there are just 16 members left and only one eligible heir apparent under the current rules.