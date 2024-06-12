We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Birds clash with cartels, Danes reject “poison” spice, Saudis welcome Hajj pilgrims, Underwear graft allegations expose South Korean pol
1.5 million: Saudi Arabia said that at least 1.5 million pilgrims havealready arrived in Mecca as part of the annual Hajj, which begins Friday. Authorities say they expect this year’s numbers to exceed las year’s 1.8 million, but it’s unclear whether they’ll reach the pre-pandemic level of 2.4 million from 2019. Making the Hajj at least once is a requirement for all Muslims who are financially and physically able.
3: It’s not rotten, but something is burning in Denmark! The country hasofficially recalled three South Korean ramen noodle brands after government regulators determined that the packets contained “poisonous” levels of chili pepper spice. The manufacturers say there are no health risks and that their products haven’t been recalled in any other countries. A bland provocation from the Danes, if you ask us.
8 million: The next sentence is a journey, so buckle up — South Korea’s main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, hasbeen indicted on graft charges for conspiring to use an underwear company to funnel $8 million to North Korea as part of a scheme to bribe Pyongyang into inviting him for a high-profile visit when he was a provincial governor in 2019. Lee, who narrowly lost the presidential election in 2022, is still considered a front-running candidate for 2027.