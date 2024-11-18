Hard Numbers: India’s capital struggles to breathe, Honduran villages cut off, Greece puts a dent in its debt, Tiger King begs Trump for job

Particulate matter in the air over Delhi reached 50 times the safe level on Monday, causing the Indian government to close schools, halt construction, and bar certain trucks from entering the capital. The toxic smog is the result of a perfect storm of cold temperatures, smoke from farmers burning crop residue, and emissions from cars and factories.

1,700: At least 1,700 communities in Honduras have been isolated by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Sara, which dumped nearly 20 inches of water over four days in the north of the country. At least nine bridges were destroyed and 19 more damaged, complicating efforts to reach the affected communities.

5 billion: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government plans to pay down at least $5.3 billion dollars in debt in 2025, well ahead of schedule, thanks to strict fiscal discipline. Greece still has the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the Eurozone, but has markedly improved since the country’s debt crisis a decade ago.