Hard Numbers: Japan contracts, North Korea launders, Chile freezes, Microbes resist
147.5 million: North Korea laundered at least 147.5 million worth of cryptocurrency in March alone, according to UN investigators. That money was part of the more than $3.5 billion that Pyongyang’s hackers have allegedly stolen from crypto exchanges since 2017.
74: Call it “Santiago, Chilly.” The South American capital has suffered its worst cold snap in 74 years, with temperatures abruptly plunging to just above freezing in what is normally a temperate autumn time of year. Chilly Chilean authorities have declared a “code blue” emergency to assist people living on the suddenly freezing streets.
130 million: The most widespread form of #resistance in the world is actually invisible. Bacteria, viruses, and other parasites are developing “superbug” immunity to antibiotics, which are often overprescribed. The UK government and leading global drugmaker GSK are committing £130 million ($171 million) to address this problem of “antimicrobial resistance.”