Hard Numbers: Spain welcomes migrants, Giraffes need protection, Brazil uncovers a plot to kill Lula, Nigel Farage excluded from farmer protests

Spain will grant residency and work permits to 300,000 migrants who have been living in the country illegally. The policy, which begins in May, aims to mitigate the country’s aging workforce, and runs contrary to many other European nations that are taking tougher stances on migration. Migration Ministersaid it was necessary because Spain needs around 250,000 registered foreign workers a year to maintain its welfare programs.

117,000: Federal wildlife officials are calling for giraffes to be given protection under the United States Endangered Species Act because their populations are declining so rapidly – with just about 117,000 wild giraffes left worldwide, down nearly 30% since the 1980s. If they are granted protection, import of their body parts would be restricted in the US and conservation funding would increase.

5: Brazilian police have arrested five people after uncovering a plot to kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he won the 2022 election. The plot came to light as a part of the ongoing investigations into the storming of Congress by outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters following his loss. Four of the arrested were active members of the military and the fifth a member of the police force, and they allegedly planned to assassinate the president, his vice president and a member of the Supreme Court.