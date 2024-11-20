Hard Numbers: Spain welcomes migrants, Giraffes need protection, Brazil uncovers a plot to kill Lula, Nigel Farage excluded from farmer protests

Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is learning the ropes as a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
117,000: Federal wildlife officials are calling for giraffes to be given protection under the United States Endangered Species Act because their populations are declining so rapidly – with just about 117,000 wild giraffes left worldwide, down nearly 30% since the 1980s. If they are granted protection, import of their body parts would be restricted in the US and conservation funding would increase.
5: Brazilian police have arrested five people after uncovering a plot to kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he won the 2022 election. The plot came to light as a part of the ongoing investigations into the storming of Congress by outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters following his loss. Four of the arrested were active members of the military and the fifth a member of the police force, and they allegedly planned to assassinate the president, his vice president and a member of the Supreme Court.
20: Outside of Downing St in the UK, farmers protested on Wednesday to convince Labour leaders to change their mind on implementing an inheritance tax that would mean farmers with assets over £1 million will be subject to a 20% levy. Political leaders from all parties were invited to speak. That is, with the exception of Reform UK leader and Brexit architect Nigel Farage, who was left out because organizers didn’t want the protest to become the “Nigel Farage show.”