We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Trump takes to TikTok, Mexican mayor murdered, Italy answers Ukraine’s pleas, A criminal epoch?, Spain’s Menstrual law misses mark
5.2: From president to felon to social media influencer? Donald Trumpposted his first TikTok from a UFC fight last Saturday. He has already amassed over 5.2 million followers, beating Biden at his own game, who in 3 months has failed to even reach half a million followers. The app Trump once sought to ban as president has now become a part of his campaign for presidency as he hopes to woo the younger vote.
19: Within hours of Claudia Sheinbaum’s monumental presidential victory in Mexico, the mayor of Cotija, a town in Western Mexico, was shot 19 times in an attack that killed her and her bodyguard. No arrests have been made since the assassination – another tragic example of Mexico’s rampant political violence.
2: Italy has announced it will supply Ukraine with its second air defense system to protect itself from increasing Russian aerial attacks. This system would be a part of Italy’s ninth military aid package to Ukraine and is expected to be approved following the June G7 summit.
67: Weidong Guan, CFO of the Epoch Times, has been charged with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and two counts of bank fraud in an alleged $67 million, four-year-long scheme involving cryptocurrency and prepaid credit cards. If convicted, Guan faces up to 80 years in prison.
1,559: On June 1, Spain celebrated the first anniversary of Europe’s first paid menstrual leave law. Surprisingly, it has only been taken 1,559 times, according to the country’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration. While hailed as a step forward for feminism, the law has limited applicability – as it can only be used by those with previously diagnosed conditions like endometriosis.