Hard Numbers: Ukraine’s opens the exit door, More Colombian soldiers kidnapped, South Korea bans cells in schools, Taylor Swift’s big day

Ukraine will allow men aged 18–22 to leave the country, easing a wartime ban that kept males under 60 from crossing the border. The ban has been a point of tension in the country, with boys being sent abroad before 18, families remaining separated for long periods of time, and men outside the country refusing to reenter. Despite ongoing manpower shortages, Zelensky remains resistant to lowering the draft age below 25.

34: A rebel FARC group has kidnapped 34 soldiers in southeast Colombia in what is the latest instance of dissidents fighting government forces in the Latin American country. The move came after the military forces recently killed 11 guerillas in a spike in hostilities. The militant FARC group accepted a peace deal with the government in 2016, but some of its members rejected the deal, splintered off, and have continued to cause chaos ever since (read more here ).

115: South Korean students won’t be able to use their phones in school starting March 2026, after 115 members of the National Assembly passed a bill that bans the use of cells in the classroom. Only 31 members voted against. South Korea becomes the latest country to enact such a law, following similar moves from Italy, the Netherlands, and China.

80,000: Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce has ignited a frenzy on prediction markets, with more than $80,000 new bets on the “Kalshi” platform within hours of the announcement. Wagers range from the wedding date to future children – the latest sign of America’s gambling craze spilling into celebrity culture.