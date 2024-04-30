We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hump day recommendations, May 1, 2024
Watch: “Monkey Man”Dev Patel knocks it out of the park in his directorial and screenwriting debut. The film is an action thriller/revenge story that also serves as a critique of Hindu nationalism in India. It features impeccably choreographed fight scenes — this movie is quite bloody, I must warn you — and the performances were as fantastic as the storyline. Highly recommend it! – John
Watch: “Fallout.” I was astounded at how well Amazon’s new series captured the dark humor (and plain ol’ darkness) of the Fallout video games, which imagine surviving in a terrifying wasteland two centuries after a global nuclear war. You won’t be able to take your eyes off Ella Purnell as she leaves the vault where her family has survived closed off from the world for generations (with implied mild incest) to rescue her father from brutal raiders from the surface. – Matt
Listen: Serial 4 Guantánamo.I have been counting the days before each new episode. This tells the story of Guantánamo Bay and the prison camp the US set up there shortly after 9/11 through the personal stories of the prisoners, guards, and military leadership. The brilliance is its timeliness. It's still fresh, it's still a national event we haven’t reconciled, but enough time has passed that a lot of interviewees are feeling comfortable disclosing what really happened (spoiler alert, a lot of chaos) for the first time. – Riley
Listen: The Rest is Politics US If you’re a fan of The Rest is Politics podcast, there’s a new weekly US version hosted by Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci. The first one dropped last week, and I found myself leaning in to hear the former White House comms director’s insights about Trump’s legal issues — and why so many Americans may turn a blind eye to (his alleged) bad behavior. — TracyWatch: “The Hardest Hour.” Experience life in wartime Ukraine through the eyes of Ukrainians in this powerful documentary from Alan Badoev and Ukraine’s 1+1 broadcaster. Compiled from 200 hours of smartphone footage from the camera rolls of civilians, this film shows the reality of adapting to a life upended overnight. You’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with people enduring tearful goodbyes, hiding in bomb shelters, crouching amid gunfire, staring down Russian tanks – taking in moments of everything from joy and fear to grief. – Emilie Macfie, GZERO’s social media guru