Carney clinches Canadian Liberal leadership

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, won the leadership of Canada’s Liberal Party on Sunday, succeeding outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carney, 59, decisively defeated former deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, former Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould, and former MP and businessman Frank Baylis, garnering a whopping 85.9% of the vote. The campaign was dominated by US President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs and territorial annexation.

In his victory speech in Ottawa, Carney said “Donald Trump has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, what we sell, how we make a living. He is attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed. And we won’t.” He added, “My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.”

Carney is expected to be sworn in as prime minister by March 19. His immediate priorities include forming a cabinet and winning a seat in Parliament, but his minority government also faces a non-confidence vote when Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on March 24. For this reason, Carney is expected to call an election before that date. He will face off against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in what is an increasingly tight race.

What issues will be on the table? Trump, Trump, and more Trump. Thirty-six percent of voters say Trump is the most important issue for them, with jobs and the economy second at 29%. The most recent poll found the Liberals closing in on the Conservatives, 34.3 to 36.5%. Two months ago, the Conservatives had a 25% lead, which evaporated following Trudeau’s resignation and Trump taking power in Washington.

What has Carney proposed? Carney would implement retaliatory tariffs targeting key US industries and diversify Canada’s trade partnerships. He also pledged to boost stagnant wages and lower high housing costs, and in his speech he said he would eliminate the carbon tax on families, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses and scrap a controversial capital gains increase.

