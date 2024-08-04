We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Kamala Harris faces a big decision
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris spent her weekend vetting potential running mates for vice president, and she will hold a rally with her choice on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The political betting machine is in overdrive.
Leading the pack are Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. All three met with Harris Sunday for what was described as a “chemistry test.”
Shapiro won his crucial swing state by nearly 15 points in 2022, and a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll rated him highly among swing-state Democrats. But Shapiro has his detractors, including Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who is concerned about the governor’s “personal ambitions,” as well as those who have questioned his support for Israel in the war against Hamas. Nonetheless, Eurasia Group’s Jon Lieber says he “Probably makes the most sense electorally.”
Kelly is a popular senator from another crucial swing state, as well as a former NASA astronaut, Navy captain, and the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt. He has a strong record on border issues but is not embraced by organized labor.
Walz, meanwhile, brings a background as a teacher, coach, congressman, and National Guard member. He is seen as amiable and relatable, and his former NRA membership could appeal to Republican-leaning independents. Lieber says he’s “not as well known nationally, but name recognition will be a challenge for anyone.”
Dark horses in the race include one of Harris’s former rivals from 2020, Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigiegheadlined a sold-out fundraiser on Friday night with Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, raising $321,000 and fueling speculation of a “test run” for his candidacy.
