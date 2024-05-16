We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
US ghost fleets take to the seas – as Canada looks on
The US Navy now has enough vessels to field a Pacific squadron, and Canada is watching closely. The Royal Canadian Navy is nautical miles behind the US, but it’s now looking at unmanned warships, aka “ghost fleets,” as part of its long-term naval strategy.
The key word here, of course, is “looking.” Canada is notoriously slow at procuring military hardware, and it’s well known that it lags behind NATO allies on defense spending. The Canadian Forces are also facing a recruitment crisis and ammo shortage. We’ll be watching for Canadian efforts to procure unmanned ships – but from a comfortable seat with plenty of snacks.