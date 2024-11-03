Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Khamenei’s “teeth-breaking” threat and UNICEF’s warning for Gaza

​An elderly man holds an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally marking the anniversary of the U.S. embassy occupation outside the former U.S. embassy in downtown Tehran, Iran, on November 3, 2024, two days before the U.S. Presidential elections.

An elderly man holds an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally marking the anniversary of the U.S. embassy occupation outside the former U.S. embassy in downtown Tehran, Iran, on November 3, 2024, two days before the U.S. Presidential elections.

(Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/TashaKheiriddin
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tashakheiriddin/
https://www.instagram.com/tashakheiriddin/?hl=en

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneivowed a “teeth-breaking” response to recent Israeli strikes on Iranian military sites after Israel admitted striking targets in the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to students on Saturday, just before Monday’s 45th anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, Khamenei emphasized Iran’s military and political readiness to counteract what he called the “arrogance” of both Israel and the United States. Kamal Kharrazi, a top adviser to Khamenei, alsowarned that Iran might reconsider its nuclear doctrine if faced with an “existential threat,” stating it is currently capable of producing nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile,UNICEF warned on Saturday that the population of northern Gaza, particularly children, faces an “imminent risk of dying” due to disease, famine, and bombing campaigns. Executive Director Catherine Russell reported deadly strikes over the weekend in Jabalia, where at least 50 children were killed as they sought shelter in targeted buildings.

The WHO has also reported new strikes onhospitals and health centers, which the Israel Defense Forces say are used to shelter Hamas terrorists. In response, the IDFissued a statement that it was “focused on dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities while adhering to international law and minimizing civilian harm.”

khameneiunicefisraelgazafamineiran

Latest Videos

US Election

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election

Top threats to US election security
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Top threats to US election security

Ian Explains: Your vote is secure, so why are you still worried?
Ian Explains

Ian Explains: Your vote is secure, so why are you still worried?

Ian Bremmer: AI and clean energy are reshaping the US-China rivalry
State of the World

Ian Bremmer: AI and clean energy are reshaping the US-China rivalry

US election: America is at war with itself
State of the World

US election: America is at war with itself

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy
State of the World

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy