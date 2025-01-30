Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Patel likely to be confirmed, despite Democrats’ concerns

​Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, January 30, 2025.

Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, January 30, 2025.

Photo by Allison Bailey
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/
Kash Patel faced intense questioning on Thursday during his Senate confirmation hearing for FBI director and attempted to distance himself from past controversial statements and to address concerns about how he would run the powerful law enforcement agency. Democratic senators’ biggest concern was that Patel could be overly loyal to the president, breaking the tradition of selecting nonpartisan FBI directors.

The hearing highlighted a mess of partisan divisions. Republican Chairman Charles Grassley portrayed the FBI as an agency “in crisis” due to politicization, while Democrats, led by Richard Durbin, criticized Patel’s lack of law enforcement experience and worried that he could provide Trump with direct access to the bureau, removing traditional safeguards against White House interference.

During the hearing, Patel denied that an appendix in his book “Government Gangsters” was an enemies list and claimed he appeared on podcasts with conspiracy theorists to debunk their views. He also broke with the president by expressing disagreement with Trump’s grants of clemency for violent Jan. 6 rioters.

Democrats have signaled they won’t support the nomination, but Patel is likely to receive enough Republican votes.

“He’s gonna get confirmed,” says Eurasia Group US Director Clayton Allen. “Senate Republicans don’t have the political capital to block him.” And the little power they have to stand up to Trump they are likely saving to block the confirmation of Trump’s pick for head of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Latest Videos

Quick Take

Why is Trump starting a trade war with Canada?

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?
Ian Explains

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?
World Economic Forum

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao
World Economic Forum

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge
World

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala
World Economic Forum

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala