Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Syria’s leader declared president, constitution scrapped

​Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, speaks to the media in December 2024.

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, speaks to the media in December 2024.

REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky

Syria’s de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa was on Wednesday declared president by a group of top military commanders.

The current constitution was suspended, and al-Sharaa was authorized to form a “temporary” legislative council to govern during a transitional period before elections are held.

The duration of this “transitional period” has not been specified. Al-Sharaa, who led the campaign to topple the Assad regime two months ago, has previously suggested that writing a new constitution and holding elections could take between three and four years.

The big question: The move provides some clarity about the power structures that will govern Syria as it seeks to rebuild its economy and society after decades of dictatorship and more than a dozen years of civil war.

But it heightens the focus on al-Sharaa’s intentions. Skeptics have wondered about his commitment to establishing a pluralistic society in a country marked by sectarian and ethnic divisions. His background is, after all, as a jihadist fighter whose organization, the al-Qaida offshoot Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, remains on the US terrorism list.

In recent years, he has styled himself as a statesman, dropping his nom de guerre, swapping fatigues for suits, and calling for good government.

Now his power has been made official. How will he use it?

syriaassadislamic stateal-qaidasyrian dictatorshipsyriansdictatorshipahmad al-sharaa

Latest Videos

Quick Take

Why is Trump starting a trade war with Canada?

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?
Ian Explains

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?
World Economic Forum

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao
World Economic Forum

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge
World

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala
World Economic Forum

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala