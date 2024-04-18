We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Tennessee VW vote tests future of unions in the South
Workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., have until 8 pm Friday to choose whether to join the United Auto Workers union, a vote that could determine the trajectory of labor unions across the American South.
After the UAW’s historic strike last year against the Big Three automakers in Detroit earned big successes at the bargaining table, the union launched a $40 million campaign to win over nonunion auto factories, particularly those in the South. A victory in Chattanooga — Volkswagen’s only plant in the world with no labor representation — will gun the UAW’s engines ahead of an upcoming vote at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama.
Pro-union workers at the plant believe the UAW will help them negotiate better pay, benefits, and more flexible time off. Republican governors in Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama, meanwhile, say unionizing could hurt local economies. After all, they argue, part of the reason foreign automakers set up shop in the South, creating lots of well-paying jobs, was to avoid union stronghold states like Michigan.
Two previous votes to unionize at the plant have failed, but about 70% of workers pledged to cast “yes” ballots this time.