The US election: Down to the wire

Welcome to the final 48 hours of the 2024 US presidential election! As the clock ticks, Democrats are celebrating an Iowa poll that shows Republican candidate Donald Trump trailing Democrat Kamala Harris 44-47 among likely voters in the supposedly safe red state.

The Selzer poll, considered one of the most reliable in the nation, found that women are driving the shift toward Harris in the Hawkeye State. It comes in the wake of Trump’s promise this week to protect women “whether they like it or not” as well as racist and misogynistic comments by speakers at the Republicans’ Madison Square Garden rally last Sunday that Trump later termed a “lovefest.”

Not to be outdone, Trump managed to hit a new low on Friday, simulating oral sex on a malfunctioning microphone in Milwaukee. On Sunday, he held rallies in three swing states: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Harris appeared on “Saturday Night Live ” to lean into her “joyful warrior” persona, mirroring herself against Maya Rudolph, the comedian who famously impersonates her. Offscreen, she made multiple stops in Michigan.