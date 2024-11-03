Menu Icon
The US election: Down to the wire

A photo shows music and entertainment arena facility “Sphere” displays messages of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris prior to the Presidential election in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America on October 30, 2024.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters
Freelance Columnist
Welcome to the final 48 hours of the 2024 US presidential election! As the clock ticks, Democrats are celebrating an Iowa poll that shows Republican candidate Donald Trump trailing Democrat Kamala Harris 44-47 among likely voters in the supposedly safe red state.

The Selzer poll, considered one of the most reliable in the nation, found that women are driving the shift toward Harris in the Hawkeye State. It comes in the wakeof Trump’s promise this week to protect women “whether they like it or not” as well asracist and misogynistic comments by speakers at the Republicans’ Madison Square Garden rally last Sunday that Trump later termeda “lovefest.”

Not to be outdone, Trump managed to hit a new low on Friday,simulating oral sex on a malfunctioning microphone in Milwaukee. On Sunday, he held rallies in three swing states: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Meanwhile,Harris appeared on “Saturday Night Live” to lean into her “joyful warrior” persona, mirroring herself against Maya Rudolph, the comedian who famously impersonates her. Offscreen, she made multiple stops in Michigan.

On Monday, the campaigns will make their final efforts to rally voters in key swing states. Trump will hold rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Harris is scheduled to appear in both Philadelphia, where she will be joined byOprah Winfrey, and Pittsburgh. Clearly, we’re all watching Pennsylvania.

