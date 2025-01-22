Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Will Musk shoot down “Stargate?”

​Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Reuters
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/
On his second day in office, President Donald Trump hosted tech industry leaders at the White House to announce “Stargate,” a $500 billion AI infrastructure project. The initiative, led by OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank aims to utilize private-sector funding to build 20 new data centers over four years. It does not include funding from the federal government, but the support of the federal government is key for the companies, which need power and permission to build on federal land to construct more data centers. The ceremony signaled Trump’s pro-tech stance, but will it be taken down by Trump’s favorite tech-titan, Elon Musk?

In their first public rupture since taking office, Musk threw shade at Stargate on X, casting doubt that the companies had the financing to achieve the project’s goals. The companies have disputed his claim, and skeptics wonder if the spat is a continuation of Musk’s ongoing feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

“Trump, like Biden before him, is clearly embracing AI as a potential source of economic growth and investment,” says Eurasia Group’s geotechnology expert Scott Bade. “Whether all $500 billion will eventually happen is another question.”

We will be watching whether Trump responds to Musk’s disapproval of the bill, but Bade says the project could face further obstacles: namely, energy.

“Despite moves by Biden last week to ease permitting reforms for AI data centers, energy will still prove an obstacle for a project this massive. That will require further action by the Trump administration.”

Want to stay up to date on the latest AI news? Be sure to subscribe to our tech newsletter, GZERO AI, here.

Latest Videos

GZERO World Clips

Are we heading for a dystopian AI future?

Navigating global trade during uncertain times
Global Stage Interviews

Navigating global trade during uncertain times

DVF in Davos: A fashion icon is still fighting for gender equality
Global Stage Interviews

DVF in Davos: A fashion icon is still fighting for gender equality

Will Elon Musk be good for America?
GZERO World Clips

Will Elon Musk be good for America?

From Davos: How global leaders are grappling with Trump’s return
Quick Take

From Davos: How global leaders are grappling with Trump’s return

Big Tech under Trump 2.0
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Big Tech under Trump 2.0