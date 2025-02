This is one of 3 key topics we will tackle at our Energy Security Hub @BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt Pavilion at this year’s Munich Security Conference in February. Global energy demands soar, the urgency of climate action intensifies, and the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. We explore cutting-edge technologies set to revolutionize the energy landscape. The other two are Economic Prosperity & European Policy, and New Collaborations & Global Partnerships.

The transition to renewable energy

This is a vital but incomplete step to close the gap between growing energy needs and ambitious carbon reduction goals. Urgent action is required to ensure fair access to clean energy for all, fostering a sustainable and equitable energy transition.

A holistic approach to accelerating decarbonization

Our dynamic program of roundtables, panels, and open discussions delves into the technologies transforming the future of energy generation, storage, and industrial decarbonization. Fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to develop actionable strategies to address energy security and climate goals while ensuring economic prosperity.

Find more details on the speakers and program here.