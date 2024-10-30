Menu Icon
everything is political

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy
In a conversation with Ian Bremmer at the 2024 GZERO Summit Japan, United States ambassador Rahm Emanuel attributes the erosion of trust in American democracy and its government to a lack of accountability for major events like the Iraq War and the financial crisis. He points out that while local governments function more efficiently, national leadership has failed to provide necessary accountability, leading to a crisis of faith that must be addressed to restore confidence in the system.
Click to watch Ian Bremmer’s analysis and his full 2024 "State of the World" speech.
