Davos Dispatch Day 4: 3 takeaways & 3 things to watch

GZERO’s very own Tony Maciulis is in the Alps all week to report from the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

I learned today there’s a guided meditation session each morning in the Congress Centre, the main hub of activity for WEF programming. I’d drop by, but I’m afraid it would make me nervous. I’m sticking to the coffee bar in the UAE Pavilion on the Promenade where I tried my first qahwa, an Arabic coffee, this week, flavored with rosewater and cardamom. The United Arab Emirates has a big presence here this year, with a delegation of at least 100 from the government and private sector, promoting its investments in AI innovation. And the UN Secretary-General António Guterres also had a big presence today--telling Davos participants that we're living in a "rudderless world," despite the Forum's theme of "collaboration."

Three highlights from Wednesday:

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said “sí” to continued support for multilateral public health efforts, an obvious rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s order that the US withdraw from the World Health Organization. But he devoted much of his appearance to a critique of social media, which he says has oversimplified and polarized public debate. Apparently, Iran isn’t a security threat. Well, at least that’s what its Vice President for Strategic Affairs Javad Zarif told the Davos crowd , saying that if Iran wanted a nuclear weapon the country would have one by now. He also said of Gaza, “Hamas is still there,” and that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu did not achieve his goal. The world may be in the middle of a “masculine wave,” as fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg told me in Davos this week, and, yes, President Trump did issue an executive order essentially ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in federal government, but gender parity was on the agenda in Davos. A panel including government ministers from Congo and Mexico and the head of Europol, notably a woman, tackled the reasons why women make up just 15% of heads of state and 33% of parliamentarians globally. (Note: In 2024, only 28% of WEF participants were women. Just sayin’.)

