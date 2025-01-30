German opposition leader slammed for doing deal with the far right

German opposition leaderof the Christian Democratic Union, stands accused of breaching a “firewall” in his country’s politics after he cooperated with the far-right Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD, to narrowly pass a motion limiting migration

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the move as an “unforgivable mistake,” while Robert Habeck, the deputy chancellor and leader of the Green Party, implored , “Mr. Merz, don’t vote with racists. It is not necessary and it is ill-advised.”

What did the motion say? Merz’s “five-point plan” would see Germany turn back migrants at the border, in contravention of the UN convention on refugees. It comes amid public outrage after a stabbing attack by an Afghan asylum-seeker and a deadly SUV attack by a Saudi doctor at a Christmas market.

On Friday, Merz will introduce a draft migration bill based on the plan, which could become law after Germany’s upcoming election, scheduled for Feb. 23. After the anti-migration proposal vote, Merz said he “regretted” relying on the AfD and offered to hold discussions with the ruling Social Democrats and Greens prior to presenting the bill.