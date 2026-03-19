Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
Munich Security ConferenceCommission on Status of WomenWorld Economic ForumEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

Live premiere from the UN: A Global Stage discussion on 'The AI Divide'

March 19, 2026
GZERO Media
Live premiere from the UN: A Global Stage discussion on 'The AI Divide'

AI is here to stay, but who is missing out?

The potential to accelerate economic growth remains a central promise of AI investment, but many countries and communities are at risk of getting left behind. Particularly in the Global South, where data centers are scarce and local training almost nonexistent, the technological divide is growing. Between skilling, infrastructure, and access, there are still many hurdles that stand between today’s workforce and the goal of real AI diffusion. How do we bridge the ever-widening gap?

Join us on Wednesday, March 25th at 12pm ET for the live premiere of our Global Stage panel, “The AI Divide: From Warning to Action,” where we’ll convene a panel of experts and policymakers at the United Nations to discuss AI equity and responsible deployment.

Panelists:

  • Lisa Monaco, President of Global Affairs, Microsoft
  • Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General, ITU
  • Harish Parvathaneni, Permanent Representative of India to the UN
  • Tony Maciulis, Global Chief Content Officer, GZERO Media (Moderator)

Tune in at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Set a reminder:

Add to Calendar

This livestream is the latest in the Webby-nominated Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

aiglobal stagemicrosoftunited nations

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Can we rebuild the Internet for democracy?play icon

Can we rebuild the Internet for democracy?

At the 2026 Munich Security Conference, entrepreneur and Project Liberty founder Frank McCourt makes the case that the internet, and the AI systems rapidly reshaping it, must be redesigned to serve people, not platforms.

Ian Bremmer: The US–China AI space has “Zero Trust”play icon

Ian Bremmer: The US–China AI space has “Zero Trust”

China was largely absent from the core conversations at the 2026 Munich Security Conference. That, says Ian Bremmer, is telling.

Why countries are picking their own alliancesplay icon

Why countries are picking their own alliances

At the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Parag Khanna, founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, says globalization isn't dead, it's evolving. Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis, he explains that countries are forming flexible alliances that expand and shrink based on their interests. “You’d rather be in the tent...if it suits your interest than not in it,” Khanna notes, highlighting how the US, Europe, and Asia are adapting to shifting global priorities.

What does “sovereign cloud” really mean?play icon

What does “sovereign cloud” really mean?

Sovereignty has become one of the most powerful, and least defined, words in tech policy. At the 2026 Munich Security Conference, SAP global head of government affairs, Wolfgang Dierker, explains why governments and enterprise customers are demanding more control over their data, cloud infrastructure, and AI systems amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

AI & Society

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo