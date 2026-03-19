Live premiere from the UN: A Global Stage discussion on 'The AI Divide'
AI is here to stay, but who is missing out?
The potential to accelerate economic growth remains a central promise of AI investment, but many countries and communities are at risk of getting left behind. Particularly in the Global South, where data centers are scarce and local training almost nonexistent, the technological divide is growing. Between skilling, infrastructure, and access, there are still many hurdles that stand between today’s workforce and the goal of real AI diffusion. How do we bridge the ever-widening gap?
Join us on Wednesday, March 25th at 12pm ET for the live premiere of our Global Stage panel, “The AI Divide: From Warning to Action,” where we’ll convene a panel of experts and policymakers at the United Nations to discuss AI equity and responsible deployment.
Panelists:
- Lisa Monaco, President of Global Affairs, Microsoft
- Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General, ITU
- Harish Parvathaneni, Permanent Representative of India to the UN
- Tony Maciulis, Global Chief Content Officer, GZERO Media (Moderator)
Tune in at gzeromedia.com/globalstage
Set a reminder:
This livestream is the latest in the Webby-nominated Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.