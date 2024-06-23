Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Graphic Truth: Big bombs get big budgets in 2023

Graphic Truth: Big bombs get big budgets in 2023
Paige Fusco

The world’s nuclear powers increased their spending on these apocalyptic weapons by a record 13% between 2022 and 2023, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Cumulatively, they spent a cool $91.4 billion on building, maintaining, and researching nuclear weapons.

Well over half of that spending came from the United States, to the tune of $51 billion. The next highest spenders were China and Russia, with comparatively frugal expenditures of $11 billion and $8 billion, respectively. The increases were not driven by building new weapons — arsenal levels remained fairly stable according to a different study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute — but instead by developing new technology to target and launch the weapons.

The US and UK, which saw the largest increases in nuclear spending, are developing new rockets and submarines which they hope will help deter attacks. The US, UK Russia, China, France, India, and North Korea are all reportedly also developing so-called hypersonic missiles, which can travel over 5 times the speed of sound to avoid interception.

That amount of spending comes to $2,898 every second — roughly what the average global household makes in three months. As if spending vast amounts of money on weapons that could effectively end the world in about 2 hours weren’t tragic enough, in countries like North Korea and Pakistan, endemic poverty and economic stagnation mean every dollar spent on nukes is one fewer spent on food, fuel, and medicine.
graphic truthgzeroicansiprinuclear spendingdefense spendingnuclear weapons

Today In 60 Seconds

Trump's VP pick: The short list

Macron's snap election gamble will have repercussions for France and EU

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest