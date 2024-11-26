Amazon’s grand chip plans

Amazon is already the US leader in online shopping and cloud services, but now it has a new goal: making industry-leading computer chips. The e-commerce giant may have broad ambitions to one day challenge Nvidia, the market leader in AI chips, but until then it simply wants to reduce its reliance on the company’s chips.

Amazon is working on the third generation of its AI chips, called the Trainium2, which industry insiders told Bloomberg was a “make-or-break moment” for the company’s chip ambitions.