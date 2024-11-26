Amazon’s grand chip plans

Contributing Writer
Scott Nover
Contributing Writer
Scott Nover is the lead writer for GZERO AI. He's a contributing writer for Slate and was previously a staff writer at Quartz and Adweek. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Fast Company, Vox.com, and The Washington Post, among other outlets. He currently lives near Washington, DC, with his wife and pup.
Nov 26, 2024
Amazon is already the US leader in online shopping and cloud services, but now it has a new goal: making industry-leading computer chips. The e-commerce giant may have broad ambitions to one day challenge Nvidia, the market leader in AI chips, but until then it simply wants to reduce its reliance on the company’s chips.
Amazon is working on the third generation of its AI chips, called the Trainium2, which industry insiders told Bloomberg was a “make-or-break moment” for the company’s chip ambitions.Luckily, they already have one important customer’s buy-in: Anthropic, which makes the chatbot Claude. On Nov. 22, Amazon announced it’s investing another $4 billion into Anthropic, doubling its total investment to $8 billion. As part of the deal, the Claude maker — perhaps the main rival to OpenAI — will continue to use Amazon’s Trainium series of chips. Amazon makes and invests in AI software and has the cloud infrastructure needed for AI – so if it can conquer the chip industry and produce chips comparable to the top models from Nvidia, it could become a dominant player in artificial intelligence.