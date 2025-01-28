Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

An AI weapon detection system failed in Nashville

​Antioch High School is obscured by trees, but emergency personnel were still onsite after a student shot and killed a girl, injured a boy and later fatally shot himself in the school's cafeteria in Antioch, Tenn., on Jan. 22, 2025.

Antioch High School is obscured by trees, but emergency personnel were still onsite after a student shot and killed a girl, injured a boy and later fatally shot himself in the school's cafeteria in Antioch, Tenn., on Jan. 22, 2025.

USA Today Network via Reuters
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/
Artificial intelligence software used in Nashville’s Antioch High School did not detect a shooter’s gun last Wednesday.

The program, called Omnilert, which connects to a school’s cameras and promises to turn “passive security systems into early warning and active prevention systems,” was activated by police responding to reports of an active shooter.

But because of the shooter’s location and proximity to the cameras, the system did not detect the presence of a weapon, Omnilert CEO David Frasertold NBC News.

“There is not one system that is 100% going to capture everything that a person may have on them,” Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle added.

Battle is right. No AI system is perfect, which means that over-reliance on such tools can be treacherous. But with one student dead and another injured, in addition to the shooter, the question of “What if?” is impossible to fully ignore.

antioch high schoolschool shootingaiartificial intelligenceai weapon detection

Latest Videos

World

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge

Trump renames EVERYTHING
Puppet Regime

Trump renames EVERYTHING

EU rolls back Syria sanctions for economic rebound
Europe

EU rolls back Syria sanctions for economic rebound

How Trump's assertive foreign policy impacts international relations
Quick Take

How Trump's assertive foreign policy impacts international relations

Leaders at Davos are turning "anxiety into action"
Global Stage Interviews

Leaders at Davos are turning "anxiety into action"

Trump's Davos address sets up big shifts in US strategy
Quick Take

Trump's Davos address sets up big shifts in US strategy